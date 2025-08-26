A Sunderland man with a "trigger" temper has been made an outcast in his community in committing his latest offence, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Anderson, 29, was described as a “pariah” by his own solicitor – who also said he had “been run out of town”.

Anderson threatened to smash every window in the home a female acquaintance when she refused to let him in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she told him she had no intention of getting out of bed at 9.45pm on Monday, August 4, he chucked a metal pole through a pane.

The defendant, who has moved to Edmonton Square, a different part of Carley Hill, has now been ordered to pay her full £200 for his misdemeanour and handed a 12-month community order.

Prosecutor Emily Jo Willis told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant was outside her address and was asking to be let in.

“They had been seeing each other earlier that night with friends. She says that she was later in bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said that he would smash every window in her home. He has then thrown a metal bar through a window on the ground floor.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “It’s the same old same old. To his credit, he’s been frank with me.

“You’ll see he has convictions going back to 2019, a total of four including this one, and they all seem to be the same type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2019 there was a suspended sentence order. It seems a paradox that he complied fully with the Probation Service but finds himself in the same position again.

“He says that things come to a head sometimes and he lapses into drink and drug use.

“When he gets into that state, he can’t explain what happens, it’s like some trigger goes off. He has no real explanation as to why this occurs.

“He finds himself a bit of a pariah in the Carley Hill area, he’s been run out of town.”

Judge Passfield told Anderson he must complete 20 rehabilitation days under his community order.

She imposed no court costs or victim surcharge.