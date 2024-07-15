Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who threw a chair at his ex's head during an attack at a bookmakers has been put behind bars.

Peter Scotter.

Peter Scotter saw his former partner in a Coral shop in Sunderland by chance on February 12 and told her "I'm going to ***ing kill you".

Prosecutor Katie Spence told Newcastle Crown Court: "He said this twice and then punched her in the face with a clenched fist before picking up a metal stool and throwing it at her.

"It made contact with the back of her head and she sustained injuries."

Scotter was arrested and said he could not remember the attack due to being an alcoholic.

The 63-year-old, of Goshen Street, Sunderland, who has 174 convictions on his record, admitted assault and common assault.

Sophie Allison-Howells, defending, said it was a "short lived incident" and there was "animosity" between the former couple at the time.

Mr Recorder Richards Stubbs sentenced Scotter to eight months behind bars with a restraining order to protect the victim.