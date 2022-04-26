Sunderland man threatened to torch girlfriend's home and car in row over playing with dog

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Elliott, 44, kicked off when she asked him to stop making noise by playing with her pet at her home.

At lunchtime on Sunday, February 6, Elliott, of High Street East, Sunderland grabbed at her previously injured hand, leading to an assault charge.

His aggression also forced her to flee to the safety of her bedroom, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said Elliott then coerced her into not calling police – and followed up with the fire attack threats.

But she escaped to her bathroom from where she dialled 999 while ‘petrified’, it was said.

Elliott’s actions came while he was subject to a suspended prison sentence imposed last July for a common assault.

Magistrates activated that 18-week term and imposed further sentences totalling 26 weeks, to run consecutively.

Mrs Begum said the couple met in 2021, when the woman contacted Elliott via social media site Facebook, believing he was his brother.

Of the assault offences, she said he touched her arm, causing no injury but amounting to a crime in law.

She added: “It’s domestic violence related. He stayed the night and next day he left but returned.

“His behaviour was changed, he was angry and agitated. He was playing with her dog and making noise.

“She asked him to stop, as there was a new neighbour. He came into her bedroom and shouted at her.

“She went to call the police, but he threatened to smash up the walls if she did.

“She asked him to leave but he threatened to set fire to her house and smash up her vehicle and set fire to it.

“She tried to call the police, but he grabbed her. She ran into the bathroom, locked the door and called the police.”

Elliott denied charges of threats to damage property and assault by beating.

But he was an hour late for his trial which went ahead in his absence - and he was found guilty.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Elliott was getting support in an assisted living housing complex and was doing well in his life.

And he insisted it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence, due to Elliott’s poor upbringing and struggles with drugs and mental health.

Mr Armstrong added: “She had asked him to come over. After midnight, he has taken something, and she had clearly been drinking.

“He put his hand out and that’s an assault. He was unaware of her injury.

“It’s only words, there’s no actions. They are sitting on the settee and shouting, she goes into the bathroom.”

Magistrates jailed Elliott for 26 for the property damage threat and to 12 weeks for the assault.

The sentences will run consecutively to the activated sentence and concurrently to each other.