Sunderland man threatened to shoot neighbours in front of paramedics

A householder produced a firearm and threatened to shoot his neighbours when ambulance workers attended to help a patient in his home.

Anthony Layton claimed rat poison put down by nearby residents had led to the death of his dog that day and he had purchased a gun to "shoot rats".

Newcastle Crown Court heard he then pulled out a rifle and warned "I'm going to shoot my neighbours."

A member of ambulance staff pressed his panic button and armed police later went to the house in Sunderland, where Layton was tasered and arrested.

Layton, 50, of Rutland Street, Hetton Le Hole, admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court the ambulance service had been called to Rutland Street after a report that a woman had fallen in the bathroom.

As the ambulance workers assisted the female, who had cuts on her hand, Layton, who seemed intoxicated, became agitated.

Mr Ahmad said one of the ambulance staff then went to calm down Layton and added: "He said rat poison put down by his neighbours had poisoned his dog and he had to put his dog down that day."He seemed very upset about the death of his dog and said he had purchased a gun to shoot rats."

Mr Ahmad said Layton then became agitated again and said: "I'm going to shoot my neighours".

He then picked up a fabric case from the corner of the room and pulled out a rifle, which he held with both hands and pointed at the floor.

The court heard the ambulance worker had a "real fear" Layton would use the firearm and pressed his panic button.

Both emergency workers then left the house and fire arms officers attended.

Layton threw out the .22 air rifle after initially telling officers to "f*** off".

The ambulance worker said in an impact statement: "This incident made me afraid for myself, my colleague and the public in general."

He added he feared he could be killed and was shocked and upset by the experience while he was doing his job of trying to protect and help people.

Judge Robert Adams said it would have been a "terrifying experience" but Layton has a prospect of rehabilitation.

Layton was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol abstinence, mental health treatment and rehabilitation requirements.

The court heard Layton has since been apologetic, caused no further issues with anyone and supports his wife, who is unwell.