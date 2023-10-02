Sunderland man threatened to burn down ex-partner's house after relationship ended

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A love-lost Sunderland man threatened to burn down his former partner’s house when their four-year relationship ended, a court heard.

Alan Devine, 42, caused such fear over a two-month period that his victim was scared to leave her Ryhope home

Devine, of Smith Street, also Ryhope, could be jailed after he admitted a charge of stalking causing serious alarm or distress between Friday, July 7, and Sunday, September 24.

He was granted bail on condition he does not contact his ex-partner and steers clear of her home and that of her daughter.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court: “The complainant was in a relationship with the defendant for four years. It ended seven months ago.

“She says that the defendant will not leave her alone. She was initially unsupportive of giving a statement but because of his behaviour, she is now supportive.

“She says he attended her address in the early hours of July 19 and returned later in the hours of darkness.

“He made threats to burn her house down and smash windows. He also made contact by phone and made further threats.

“She says that she was scared to leave her address and calls him back because of fear of what he might do.

“He does cause damage to her doors, and he drives past her house on several occasions as well.

“The starting point is 36 weeks’ custody, and the offence is aggravated by the domestic context.

“He is lightly convicted, his last was in 2016. I suspect you will need a pre-sentence report.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “Some of the messages are very innocuous.

“There were times when there were mutual messages and times when he knew that she didn’t want him to contact her.

“I would be expecting you to stand the matter down for a pre-sentence report.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options report and told Devine he will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, October 25.

Bail conditions mean he must not enter Burdon Lane, Didsdale Street, Halifax Place, Colin Terrace and Ryhope Street, all Ryhope, or Wetherburn Avenue, Murton, Co Durham.