Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An abusive man threatened to assault a female hotel employee after a co-worker told him there was no room at the inn.

Anthony Marshall, 63, warned the passing assistant, “I’ll have your job. I’ll batter you”, after being turned away from reception, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall, of Devonshire Street, Monkwearmoth, Sunderland, arrived at Hotel Indigo in Durham city centre without a reservation at 6.45pm on Thursday, April 18.

Police summoned by bosses arrested him for his threats - and then found him in possession of cannabis and cocaine, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Mrs Beck told magistrates in South Tyneside: “He attended the front desk at Hotel Indigo to request about a room.

“He was asked for his personal details which he declined to give, and he was told that he couldn’t have a reservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was rambling and was asked to move to the side so that other guests could be dealt with.

“He was heard to be kicking off. The police were called. He was heard to say to a female member of staff, ‘I’ll have your job. I’ll batter you’.

“It caused her to fear violence would be used against her. Police arrived but he continued to swear.

“Police placed him in handcuffs and instructed him to calm down, but he continued with his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was searched, and a cannabis grinder was found with an amount of cannabis inside.

“He also had a small bag of a white powder which was field tested and found to be cocaine.”

Marshall, who has several previous convictions, pleaded guilty to charges of committing threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “He tells me he was arrested on Saturday, so he has had a taste of custody.

“It was cannabis that was left in the grinder, it was such a small amount, and the same with the cocaine.

“There’s the unpleasant behaviour towards the staff member. That could be dealt with by a compensation order.”

Magistrates fined Marshall £140, with £85 court costs and a £56 victim surcharge for the threats charge, with no separate penalty for the other offences.