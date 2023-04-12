Sunderland man 'surprised as anyone' after two DIY knives found during police search

Sean Ruffell’s woes began when he snapped the blade of a Stanley knife while cutting lino and replaced it with a substitute.

Ruffell, 31, of Brady Street, Pallion, then compounded his bad luck by venturing outdoors with the items in a pocket, a court heard.

To top matters, he fitted the description of a suspect being sought by police and was detained in St Luke’s Terrace, also Pallion.

He was stopped by Northumbria Police officers.

A street search of his clothing on Tuesday, March 21, uncovered the knives.

Ruffell faces up to a year behind bars when later sentenced, after pleading guilty to two charges of possession of a bladed article in public.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court how events leading up to his arrest unfolded.

She said: “Officers in plain clothes saw the defendant running.

“He was identified in relation to a matter and for that he was stopped in St Luke’s Terrace.

“As a result of that stop, a search was conducted, and officers found two lock knives.

“The starting point for this offence is six months in custody, with a range of three months to one year.”

The court heard Ruffell has 11 previous convictions from 17 offences, and was last before the courts in October.

His convictions include an offensive weapons offence in September 2017.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Ruffell was shocked to find he was carrying the knives when being searched.

Mr Armstrong added: “He stopped for the police and allowed himself to be searched.

“He was probably as surprised as anyone that he had on him knives he had used earlier that day to cut lino.

“He had broken one Stanley knife and had then used another. The items were never brandished.

“Mr Ruffell had completely forgotten in the moment that he had put them into his pocket. He had left the house.”

Magistrates refused jurisdiction to sentence and sent Ruffell to Newcastle Crown Court, where he will appear on Tuesday, May 2.