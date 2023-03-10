Sunderland man strangled 'petrified' mum in shocking attack after argument following food order attempt

Newcastle Crown Court.

George Hazard put both hands around his victim's neck and started to choke her during the violence in September 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 30-year-old got the woman in a choke hold as she tried to escape, then started to gouge one of her eyes and punched her.Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court an argument started when the victim had tried to order food on her phone but it was "taking a while".

Miss Slaughter told the court how events then unfolded.

She said: "The defendant used both hands to choke her around the neck. She said she had to bite and scratch him to get him off her.

"Eventually he got off and punched a bedroom television, which caused the screen to smash.

"She tried to leave the bedroom at this stage but he grabbed her from behind and put his arm around her neck, in a tight choke hold.

"He pulled her back into the bedroom. She was gagging for air, she genuinely feared he would kill her."

The court heard Hazard gouged the victim's left eye with his fingers and repeatedly punched her in the body during the violence before she managed to flee the house and flag down a taxi to take her to hospital.

The victim said she was left "petrified".

Hazard, of Fordfield Road, Sunderland, was found guilty by a jury of intentional strangulation and common assault and had admitted criminal damage of the television.

Penny Hall, defending, said the victim has since visited Hazard in prison but added: "He doesn't want a relationship with her. He acknowledges the relationship is at an end."

Judge Amanda Rippon said Hazard has served the equivalent of a one year prison sentence on remand, has taken steps to address his issues and has an offer of employment.

Hazard was sentenced to a community order for three years with programme requirements, 120 hours unpaid work and an alcohol monitoring requirement.