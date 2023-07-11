Sunderland man strangled partner after drinking 12 pints

An man strangled his partner following a night at the pub after the pair decided to give their relationship one last try.

Daniel Jenkins became aggressive to the woman after he downed 12 pints of lager and cider earlier this year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 38-year-old used his fists to strike her before placing his arms around her neck during the terrifying ordeal.

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, said the pair had been together for around a year and things were fine but Jenkins' behaviour began to change.

The court heard the police had become aware of trouble between the couple, and a domestic abuse protection order had been imposed to protect the woman.

Mr Wardlaw said in June this year they decided to have one more effort to "rekindle" the relationship.

He told the court: "She picked him up from a local pub and went back to her home address.

"On returning to her address, he drank to excess. She describes him drinking a total of 12 pints and becoming progressively drunk.

"As he became progressively drunk, he became progressively aggressive."

The court heard she asked Jenkins to keep the noise down so he wouldn't disturb the neighbours but instead matters grew worse.

Mr Wardlaw added: "She went to the bathroom and in her words Jenkins began shouting out at 5:13am. She started trying to record his aggression on her mobile telephone.

"She asked for her keys to which he then became aggressive saying '**** you, ring who you ******* want.'"

Jenkins then grabbed the phone off her and struck her to the face.

He also damaged a vase in the property during the outburst, although it was accepted it may have been accidental.

Mr Wardlaw added that Jenkins then struck her again, before placing her in a stranglehold. The police were contacted and he was arrested afterwards.

Jenkins, of Goodwood Road, Sunderland, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.

In an impact statement, the woman said she felt 'embarrassed' by the incident after she had spent time trying to help Jenkins with his own "problems."

Jamie Adams, defending, said his client had served in the army for ten years and was a hard worker.

He told the court: "The one thing more than anything else is he says he is completely sorry about what he did.

"He's utterly ashamed of his behaviour."

Mr Adams added that Jenkins has sought help for his booze problems and said: "This isn't someone you expect to happen from this man."

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams accepted Jenkins had no history of violence on his

record but told him only immediate custody could be justified.