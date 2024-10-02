Sunderland man strangled ex until she thought she would die

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A "pest" who put his ex in a chokehold until she feared she would die and passed out has been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police

Daniel Creighton had a restraining order to keep him away from the woman because of his behaviour in the past but he accepted an invitation to her home in Sunderland in April.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after they had a drink the conversation turned to another relationship the woman had been in while they were split and a row started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Ian West told the court the woman locked herself in the bathroom but Creighton was standing outside the door when she came out.

Mr West said: "She asked him to leave and he grabbed her from behind in chokehold.

"He restricted her breathing to the point she passed out.

"She said 'the last thing I remember before I passed out was seeing my own feet dangling above the floor, I thought I was going to die'."

The court heard the victim waited until Creighton was asleep before she summoned help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creighton, 28, of no fixed address, admitted intentional strangulation and breach of a restraining order.

He has previous convictions and was on a suspended sentence at the time.

Judge Gavin Doig jailed him for a total of 22 months, with a ten year restraining order.

Judge Doig said: "She felt genuine fear she was going to die."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cainan Lonsdale, defending, said Creighton had a troubled upbringing but has had employment in the past and is working well in prison on remand, where he is a cleaner.

Mr Londsdale added: "He has been a pest to her in the past.

"This was all triggered by his lack of structure and loss of employment.

"He wants to have a fresh start."