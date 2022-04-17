Sunderland man stole his care worker's phone, smashed it, and 'left it in a bin at B&M'

Jordan Kay, 21, of Brandling Street, Roker, used his favoured method of communication to reveal he was behind the theft of the £50 Samsung device.

Kay struck on Thursday, September 23, during a period of poor mental health caused by his failure to take his medication.

Six days later, he assaulted a staff member at his supporting housing unit by pushing a door against him as he stood on the other side.

The incident caused no injury but left his victim upset that his positive relationship with Kay had been abused by him.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant lives in supported living.

“The theft relates to one staff member’s mobile phone. They asked him about it and he said that he didn’t know anything about it.

“But he wrote a note to staff, which is how he communicates, which said he had taken the phone and smashed it and had left it in a bin at B&Ms.”

Mrs Yanes Hellevik said Kay carried out the assault on Wednesday, September 29, by shoving at the door.

She added: “It does connect. I think it was reckless. There is also a threat to punch the care worker. It was a short assault, and no injury was caused.”

Kay, who has five previous convictions including one for theft, pleaded guilty to theft and common assault.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “These offences are of some age. At the time, he wasn’t taking his medication.

“He can’t recall a great deal about them. He doesn’t know why he took the phone. He didn’t take it to sell it, he took it and damaged it.

“He is now taking his medication regularly and is on an even keel and in a good place.”

The court heard Kay is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, April 21, on an offensive weapons charge to which he has pleaded guilty.

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned sentencing of the assault and theft until after his crown court date.