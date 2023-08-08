A Sunderland drug addict and alcoholic has been spared jail for stamping on his drinking partner’s head during a street dispute over a bottle of booze.

Jordan Barnes, 39, punched his pal to the ground near The Bridges car park in the city centre – then carried out the brutal attack as his victim lay defenceless.

Barnes, of Portsmouth Square, Pennywell, was seen to also kick the man during the 7.20am altercation on Tuesday, August 1, a court heard.

The witness described the assailant to police as being particularly aggressive and looking like he wanted to cause serious harm.

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland told Barnes such incidents struck fear into the public – and jailed him for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Prosecutor Sarah O’Neill said: “The witness was walking down Chester Road and into St Michael’s Way when he saw two men near a bridge to the car park.

“He saw one of the men fall to the ground and the second stamp on his head. The male had punched the other around the head.

“The witness said it appeared the attacker had been drinking or was on drugs. The man on the floor was allowed up, and he headed off towards Debenhams.

“The witness told police the intent of the stamping and kicking was that he really wanted to hurt him.

“He thought that it was odd behaviour for seven-twenty in the morning.”

Barnes pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “Both men are frequently together in the city centre, they are drinking partners.

“They had an argument over a bottle, that’s what it was all about. The other man had taken Mr Barnes’s bottle, he believed.

“He was so drunk that he didn’t know anybody else was present. He has a substantial record. He’s a drug addict and an alcoholic.”

Judge Garland told Barnes: “It was more than just a punch, you were giving him a good pasting.

“The offence is not just about assaulting someone, it’s the fact that it’s all going on in the public arena, which scares the daylights out of people.”