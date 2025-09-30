Sunderland man spat in the eye of police officer who'd taken him to hospital

Sunderland Royal Hospital | National World

A Sunderland man who spat in the eye of a police officer who had taken him to hospital for help has been handed a suspended prison term.

Jordan Kay, 25, carried out the vile act after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly and transported for treatment after confessing he had taken pills.

Kay, of Tilbury Road, Thorney Close, first kicked the PC and a colleague on their legs at Sunderland Royal Hospital, a court heard.

He then spat directly in one of the lawmen’s eye’s moments after he had stepped in to restrain him, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said.

Mrs Burgess told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Reading from an officer’s statement, it says they attended an incident at a house in Sunderland.

“A male was banging on the door of a property. He was clearly drunk - he smelled of intoxicants and he was acting disorderly.

“He was talking about people in the house and swore and said, ‘They’ve locked me out, I live here’.

“He was warned to move away but he didn’t. When he was detained, he said he had taken tablets and so was taken to hospital.

“He began to be aggressive and was spitting and kicking out. He kicked at both officers, hitting their lower legs several times.

“He was restrained but when one of the PCs turned his head towards the defendant, he spat in his left eye.

“He was arrested for both assaults and transferred to the police station where he refused medical treatment.”

Kay pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one of being drunk and disorderly.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Kay suffered from several medical conditions that may have played a part in his offending.

Mr Armstrong admitted the spit attack was “appalling” but told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “He is desperate for help.

“If you look at his interview, you will see that he made full and frank admissions.

“He is certainly someone who would benefit from the intensive help of the Probation Service.”

Judge Passfield jailed Kay for six months but suspended the sentence for 15 months, with 30 rehabilitation days.

She also ordered him to pay £150 compensation to each officer.