A man who sent a photo of his genitals to who he thought was a schoolgirl has kept his freedom.

Paul Texeira began chatting to a decoy profile via Facebook and WhatsApp, which was actually a member of an online paedophile hunting group.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 49-year-old sent numerous generic messages but also asked for sexual images from the girl.

Shada Mellor, prosecuting, said he was eventually snared when members of the group turned up to apprehend him before the police were called.

Ms Mellor said: "The conversations were in summary him asking for sexual photographs and sending a picture of his genitalia to her."

Texeira, formally of Windermere Street, in Sunderland, later pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage non-penetrative sexual activity.

Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 16 months suspended for 18 months, alongside 20 rehabilitation days.

The judge said the vigilante group had set up a Facebook profile of the schoolgirl with the profile picture of a 13-year-old.

The judge said: "You made the initial contact, you sent a Facebook friend request to that profile.

"You established very quickly your respective ages were 48 and 13. That's a huge disparity of ages between you.

"You asked that child, as you believed them to be, for naked pictures. You sent specific instructions of how to pose.

"There were several requests for the child as you believed them to be to take her pants off and take a picture."

The judge added: "Had that been a real child you spoke to, your actions could have caused immeasurable harm.

"You should understand your offending can cause very serious and significant harm to children."

However, the judge accepted Texeira was of previous good character and was "inhibited" by drink at the time.

In other mitigation, the court heard he had been the sole carer for his mother and had lived an isolated life.