Sunderland man sent back to jail for breaching supervision order imposed when he was released from prison
A Sunderland man was sent back to jail for breaching a supervision order.
Jason Magginis, 27, of Marion Street, Hendon, admitted failing to comply with a supervision order following his release from prison and was sent back for seven days.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard that the supervision order was due to run until April 2020 and he had missed several appointments.
Robin Ford, defending, said Magginis had moved home and didn’t get the appointments.
Mr Ford said Magginis had told the probation service about his new address, but when no appointments came he didn’t follow it up.
The probation service said they had no record of him telling them of a change of address.
He said: “He was doing exceptionally well. He was released in April and we don’t get a breach until July and that’s because he moved address.”
The solicitor said when he didn’t get any letters he thought he didn’t have to go again.