A man repeatedly stripped naked and masturbated at his living room window on a busy suburban street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Fella took off his clothes and stood in full view of passers by a total of ten times between June and September last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard witnesses were "shocked, disgusted and embarrassed" by his behaviour and worried what he might do next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fella, 51, of Sunderland, who has never been in trouble before, admitted ten charges of outraging public decency and three of possessing indecent images of children.

The court heard one of the images was category A, which is the most serious, four were category B and 79 were category C.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said the 10 outraging public decency offences relate to Fella standing naked at his window with the blinds open on 10 different days.

Sunderland man Roy Fella repeatedly stripped naked and masturbated at living room window | Getty

Mr Hopkins said: "Sometimes he did that in the morning, about 7.30 and sometimes later in the evening, around tea time, 6pm or 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the last occasion he didn't masturbate, he was simply standing naked in the window, on the other nine occasions he was masturbating."

Mr Hopkins said members of the public used the street, including children but here was no evidence any youngsters saw what he did.

David Callan, defending, told the court: "Why a man starts behaving like this is not only a mystery to us but a mystery to himself."

Mr Callan said Fella has lived a law abiding life and there is no evidence his behaviour is linked to recent health problems he has had.

Judge Gavin Doig deferred sentence for six months and warned Fella he must not repeat the behaviour or get in any further trouble and continue to address his offending.