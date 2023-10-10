Sunderland man repeatedly punched deaf shopper after mishap in store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who beat a deaf victim to the floor after they bumped into each other in a local shop has been jailed.

Thomas Allan. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Onlookers watched on as Thomas Allan inflicted the assault on the vulnerable man in Sunderland, in April 2023, which included repeated punches.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the pair were known to each other, and that Allan was part of an "antisocial" group at the time of the attack.

Judge Timothy Gittins said the victim, who is "profoundly deaf", was leaving the store when he happened to bump into Allan who was approaching the doorway.

The judge told Allan: "You immediately punched him forcefully to the face and he retreated into the store.

"Regrettably, those present did little if nothing to protect him or to call the police and you were caught on CCTV chatting to others at the door before deciding to pursue him into the store and corner him by a freezer section."

The court heard Allan then continued the attack but did so just off camera from the CCTV system and it is unknown if he used kicks or not.

Another man, who was known to both parties, later intervened and managed to usher the defendant away from the victim.

Allan fled the scene but was later arrested. The victim was found to have suffered cuts to his face during the attack.

Allan, 38, of Hendon Valley Road, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted common assault but denied occasioning actual bodily harm which he was found guilty of by a jury in September 2023.

The judge added that "no real motive" had been put forward by Allan, but that the defendant believed the victim had been involved in "other offending."

Nicholas Lane, defending, told the court Allan never disputed being responsible for an assault but did insist on a trial because the level of injury caused was in question.

Mr Lane added that he has since left the "antisocial" group he was part of and has taken up a range of roles while in custody.