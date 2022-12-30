Sunderland man repeatedly breached restraining order to contact former partner

Kevin Halliday, 55, repeatedly phoned the woman and left numerous voice messages between August and November, a court heard.

Halliday, of Newton Moor, Doxford Park, then saw her at a bus stop – and followed up with more calls.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a restraining order and was imprisoned for eight weeks, a sentence suspended for 18 months.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook told magistrates in South Tyneside Halliday and the woman had known each other for 25 years.

She revealed the couple’s seven-year relationship had started well but the defendant had become increasingly abusive.

His behaviour led to a five-year restraining order being imposed against him in June 2020 by the same court.

Ms Cook said Halliday breached the order first on Friday, August 12 and the following day by sending Facebook and other messages.

She added: “He didn’t try to hide his number. Between Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, there were five voicemails left.

“And on Saturday, October 1, there were five messages, from 3.41am to 8.10am, and two voicemails of four minutes long.

“On Tuesday, November 1, at approximately 1.15pm, there was a chance encounter at a bus stop.

“There were then six voicemails from the defendant between various hours, again breaching the restraining order.”

In a victim statement, the woman said the unwanted bus stop meeting had scared her and led to her “looking over her shoulder” when out and about.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, said: “These are offences which have taken place by voice messages left and phone calls made, culminating in an incident in November.

“I would say that these are relatively minor breaches of the restraining order.”

Magistrates jailed Halliday for eight weeks for each offence, to run concurrently, and ordered he complete 20 rehabilitation days with the Probation Service.

