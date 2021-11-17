Sunderland man refused to give blood sample after being found with 'white cream around mouth'

Peter Robinson, 37, was not at the wheel of a Nissan motor parked poorly in a car park in Watford Close, Witherwack, a court heard.

But the dad-of-three, of Roedean Road, Hylton Red House, admitted having been a passenger of the broken-down vehicle.

He passed a roadside breath test for booze but refused to give a blood sample which would have shown if drugs were in his system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

His solicitor admitted he had fallen foul of a law which requires suspects to give a sample when requested to by police, even when not seen driving.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The witness works for the NHS on an ambulance.

“They reported to police there was a male in a car who looked drowsy and may have been fitting.

“The car was parked at an angle across the car park. The man did acknowledge the ambulance crew.

“He said that the car belonged to a friend who had been driving and the clutch had gone.

“He said he was waiting for his friend, but the ambulance team suspected he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Police came and the ambulance crew told them they had been concerned Mr Robinson was going to drive when they left.”

Mrs Beck said Robinson was by this point outside the car but voluntarily approached officers.

She added: “He showed signs of being intoxicated and officers noticed a white cream around his mouth.

“He passed a roadside breath test but refused to give a blood sample at the police station.”

Robinson pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample while in charge of a vehicle.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He hadn’t been driving and believed there was no reason to give a sample.

“Like a lot of people in his position, he didn’t realise that he had to give a sample.”

Magistrates handed Robinson 10 penalty points, meaning he will keep his licence, and fined him £80, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.