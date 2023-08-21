A sex attacker who raped a teenager in the accommodation where he was staying, then kept her locked inside for over seven hours has been jailed.

Lee Metcalf and the victim, who had met on social media, chatted and watched television before the terrifying attack took place.

He had offered her alcohol and tried to get her drunk then threw her shoes out of the window in a bid to prevent her from leaving.

After seven-and-a-half hours of being kept inside, the victim - who was a teenager - managed to flee when a cleaner arrived after Metcalf had fallen asleep.

The 38-year-old, who has previous convictions for violence, formerly of Tynedale Crescent, Penshaw, denied rape and false imprisonment.

However, he was found guilty on both charges by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court in April.

Appearing back at the same court today, Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to nine years behind bars with an extended four-year licence period.

The judge told him: "When she was not compliant, you took what you wanted. You overpowered her easily and forcibly removed her clothes.

"During that period she suffered your changing mood from threatening her again and again, to offering her a job.

"She only managed to escape when a cleaner entered the room sometime around 7:30am because you had broken your sink and water was leaking on the room below."

The brave victim reported Metcalf to the police but he maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and the subsequent trial.

Speaking via an impact statement, she said: "The male raped me, threatened me and prevented me from leaving after he raped me by throwing my shoes out of the window.

"After this happened, I reported it to the police and they kept me up-to-date with the investigation. They told me he denied it during the interview.

"At court I had to give my evidence twice which I found really hard and stressful.

"I was determined to have my say in the hope this will prevent the male from doing it to anyone else."

She added that is she is now trying to move on with her life.

Laura Miller, defending, said Metcalf has a young grandchild and added: "This is a sentence the defendant will be in custody for a significant period of time.

"This is a man who is still relatively young in his mid-30s. He's not had the best of lives. He showed great prospects when younger."

She added that Metcalf suffered a plummet in his mental health and he gradually found himself being back before the courts, but more recently found work through family members.