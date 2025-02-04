Sunderland man put girlfriend in hospital after series of attacks

A man who put his new girlfriend in hospital after he attacked her three times during their four-week relationship is behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Gibson pushed the woman backwards over a wall then picked her up by her hair and repeatedly punched her face, which fractured her jaw, then put his hands around her neck and choked her on May 19 last year.

Scott Gibson. | Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim needed surgery to repair the jaw injury after the violence, which happened while Gibson was on bail for attacking her twice before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard on May 13 he had flipped over a sofa she was sitting on then struck the back of her head.

On May 14, after he had taken cocaine, he struck her again and knocked her out during a night at the pub then threw her at a garden gate, leaving her with two black eyes and a lip injury.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court the couple had met on April 24, just weeks beforehand, and she thought he was "nice at first".

Mr Wardlaw added: "However, after two weeks he began to change, he became jealous and insecure, making her delete male friends from social media or block them, stating if she didn't he would kill her."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard after the attacks on May 13 and May 14, Gibson was arrested and granted bail, with conditions to keep away from her.

But on May 19 the victim agreed to meet Gibson in the pub, where he became aggressive and was asked to leave.

The court heard Gibson, who warned he would kill the woman, got on a bus with her and appeared to calm down.

Mr Wardlaw said: "At one point he kissed her, however during the journey he made threats to rape her, strangle her and kill her. Those threats were overheard by a member of the public who was so concerned they contacted the police to report the behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They got off the bus and he threatened again to rape her before pushing her backwards over a wall then picking her up by her hair and repeatedly punching her to the face.

"The defendant then placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure. He strangled her for what she felt like was two to three minutes. She believes she may have lost consciousness."

She eventually managed to break free and flag down help from a passing motorist before she was taken to hospital where she had surgery under general anaesthetic to her jaw.

In an impact statement, the victim said she was "absolutely terrified" after the attacks and is now cautious about dating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson, who has previous convictions, which include domestic violence, admitted causing grievous bodily harm, intentional strangulation, assault and two charges of assault by beating.

Mr Recorder Craig Hassall jailed the 23-year-old, of Pancras Road, Sunderland, for a total of 45 months with a ten year restraining order.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Gibson has complex mental health problems, had been drinking daily and is remorseful.