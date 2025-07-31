Sunderland man punched paramedic in the face during psychotic episode

A Sunderland man passed his blood into a paramedic’s eye when he punched her in the face while suffering a psychotic episode.

Keith Phillips, 32, left the medic requiring checks for hepatitis infection when he ‘slung back’ his fist and bashed her on the nose.

Phillips was already bleeding when she attended his home in city centre West Lodge, in Tunstall Road, on Saturday, April 26.

She found him lying on a landing, with a blood-soaked dishcloth over his face, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Blakelock added: “He was covered in blood. He got up and punched a wall.

“He slung his right hand back and clenched his fist and hit the paramedic, knocking her glasses off and causing a cut to her nose.

“Some of his blood has gone into her eye. She had to have a hepatitis check and an injection and had to take time off work.

“She has to go back for further checks in three months and again in six months.

“This incident is aggravated by being an assault on an emergency worker and it requires an uplift.”

Phillips pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He has three previous convictions from three offences, including a battery in 2012, and he was last before a court in May last year.

In a victim statement, the paramedic said she went to work to help people and Phillips had had no right to attack her.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said Phillips had suffered emotionally from the recent death of his dad and was diagnosed as psychotic.

Mrs Gatens also revealed the defendant had been working with support agencies around alcohol and grief.

She added: “This was a psychotic episode and there is also alcohol use. He continues to drink.

“He accepts this was an unpleasant incident. He has little or no recollection of it.

“He is ashamed of his behaviour and apologises to the paramedic. It was not a deliberate action on his part.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered Phillips to pay his victim £100 compensation.

She sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.