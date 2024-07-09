Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attacker punched his partner repeatedly in the face then handed her a bag of frozen vegetables to treat the swelling.

Paul Morgan had initially been in a good relationship with his victim but ended up treating her "like a punch bag".

Newcastle Crown Court heard during one episode of violence the brute told the woman she should have weight loss surgery, put his hands around her throat and repeatedly punched her.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lane said: "He became abusive and suggested she was overweight and should undergo surgery.

"He went on to grab her by the hair and punch her repeatedly to the face. Her face began to swell quickly.

Paul Morgan.

"He offered assistance by getting her a bag of frozen vegetables to help with the swelling."

She was left with two black and swollen eyes after that attack.

The court heard in another attack Morgan put his hands around the woman's throat and squeezed until she "gasped for air".

And in a third she was struck with a wine bottle, grabbed by the throat again and left with cuts.

Morgan, 40, of Threkeld Grove, Sunderland, admitted two charges of assault and one of intentional strangulation.

In an impact statement the woman said she was "not the same person" and a "shell of herself" because of what Morgan did to her.

Judge Tim Gittins told Morgan: "Strangulation creates a real and justified fear of death."

The judge sentenced Morgan to two years, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, alcohol monitoring and 250 hours unpaid work with an indefinite restraining order.

Judge Gittins said Morgan "richly deserved" prison but accepted he has served his country in the past and been left with mental health struggles as a result and has family commitments.

Shada Mellor, defending, said: "He doesn't seek to excuse his behaviour at all.

"He accepts full responsibility, he is very sorry for the pain and suffering he has caused by his actions.

"It is clear he was drinking and somewhat heavily at the time."