A serial pest who punched his former partner in the face during a shopping trip has been put behind bars.

Lewis Britton has been given several restraining orders to keep him away from his ex but has repeatedly breached them and put her through years of torment.

Newcastle Crown Court heard in February this year the 33-year-old contacted the woman, claimed he had "changed" and asked her to meet up.

Prosecutor Gabrielle Wilks told the court the victim "felt sorry for him", agreed to meet and they went to the Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland.

But Miss Wilks said: "The defendant was seen to be drinking vodka and getting more and more intoxicated.

"The defendant and complainant had an argument which resulted in the defendant clenching his right fist and punching her to the left side of the face.

"This caused her pain."

Britton, of Proctor Square, Sunderland, admitted breach of a restraining order, assault by beating and possessing a small amount of cannabis.

Mr Recorder Richard Herrmann said Britton has subjected the woman to a "catalogue of offending" over the years and sentenced him to 16 months behind bars with a further five-year restraining order.

Recorder Herrmann told him: "It's not that you keep offending that concerns me, it's that you keep offending against her that concerns me.

"Over many years you have tormented that woman. You have to learn you have to leave her alone to live her life."