Sunderland man punched dad in head and ribs with knuckle duster, leaving him needing stitches

The victim had been at home when he received a phone call from his son who said that he and other family members were being chased by Connor Hilton in Wallsend, North Tyneside.

The man then left his address and went to investigate the incident on May 12, 2020.

Ellen Wright, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "The complainant drove around the area.

Connor Hilton.

"He couldn't see anything but when he returned, his ex-partner and children were there and he offered to walk them back to their address."The court heard that Hilton, 26, then re-appeared whilst the group were walking home and the father asked him why he had chased them.

Ms Wright added: "The defendant punched the complainant in the ribs using a knuckle-duster. This winded him.

"The defendant then hit him to the head using the knuckle-duster.

"He attempted to throw a third punch but the complainant managed to dodge this punch.

"He grabbed the defendant by the neck and pulled him to the ground. The defendant got up from the ground and left the area."

Police and ambulance were called and the man was taken to hospital where he received stitches for injuries to his ribs and face.

In a victim impact statement, he said he had struggled to recover from the incident and couldn't take time off work due to the loss of income that would cause.

Hilton, of Bingley Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster.

Penny Hall, defending Hilton, who has 14 previous convictions including some for violence, told the court that his partner had recently gave birth.

Ms Hall added: "He accepts he is guilty of the offences."

Judge Robert Adams acknowledged his record, but told Hilton: "You've not been in further trouble (since the incident)."

He said the defendant needed to "grow up", before sentencing him to nine months behind bars, suspended for 18 months.

Hilton must also complete 50 days of rehabilitation days and a thinking skills programme.