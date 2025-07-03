Sunderland man posed as teenage girl to contact teenage boys for sexual gratification

A Sunderland man pretended to be a teenage girl to attempt engage in sexual conduct with two boys aged 13 and 14 online, a court heard.

Kevin Butler, 34, contacted them on social media and sent messages via Instagram for his own sexual gratification.

In all, Butler, of The Limes, Ashbrooke, committed 10 sex-related crimes between September 24 and November 10, 2022.

Prosecutor Emily Sanderson told magistrates in South Tyneside police had been able to trace only one of his victims.

His sick scam is believed to have been uncovered when police were tipped off and arrested him at his then home.

Checks of his electronic devices also uncovered indecent images of children, including nine at the most serious category A.

He also had eight still indecent images and one moving image at category B and six still at category C.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Butler pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

He also admitted one count each of distributing a category C indecent image of a child and making an indecent photo of a child at category C.

Butler also pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining sexual gravitation by causing a child aged 13 who he did not reasonably believe was 16 to look at an image of an unknown person engaging in sexual activity.

And he admitted one count of communicating with a male aged 13 and for the purposes of sexual gratification by sending sexual messages via Instagram, between September 24 and November 10, 2022.

Butler further admitted one count of intentionally causing or inciting a boy aged 13 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature, on September 25, 2022.

He also admitted that on September 25, 2022, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification he attempted to communicate with a social media user who he believed to be 14.

Ms Sanderson confirmed it was alleged that Butler had impersonated a teenage girl to interact with the boys online.

She also said Butler had taken deliberate steps to conceal his offending from police.

Ben Hurst, defending, said: “I think this is a matter that needs to be sentenced at the crown court.

“There are some complications in relation to Mr Butler, in relation to his mental health.”

Magistrates told Butler they were sending his case to be dealt with by Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 30.

They granted him bail on condition he has no contact with anyone aged under 18, without the express prior consent of their parents or approval of children’s services, including Instagram profiles.

He must also notify police immediately of any purchase of an internet enabled device.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report and made him subject to the notification requirement of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Under the requirements, he must inform police within three days of a range of personal information, including his passport number.