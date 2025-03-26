Sunderland man pleads guilty to stalking his former partner

A Sunderland dad hounded his partner after she suddenly ended their relationship - and he then damaged her mum’s belongings, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Cuthbertson, 26, repeatedly contacted his former partner despite being warned by police to stay away while their inquiries into his behaviour continued.

Cuthbertson, of Douro Terrace, near Ashbrooke, also smashed her mother's mirror and kitchen pans when he went into emotional meltdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told he had found it difficult to process the unexpected collapse of the two-year relationship.

He pleaded guilty to stalking between Wednesday, March 19, and Sunday, March 23, and to causing criminal damage on March 23.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “It’s domestic in nature. The victim has provided a very detailed statement relating to contact with the defendant over six days.

“Originally the complainant contacted the police about the defendant’s behaviour but didn’t provide a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was given bail conditions on March 17 to not contact her directly or indirectly. He’s completely ignored those bail conditions.

“He went to her property and to the school where their young child is when he had no reason to.

“There are concerns. Bail conditions were in place, but he has just ignored them. There’s a domestic history in relation to Mr Cuthbertson.”

Paul McAlindon, defending, said: “To his credit, he accepts what he’s done. It is a long-term relationship, and they have two children together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out of the blue, a little over a week ago, she stated that the relationship was over. He’s found that difficult to process.

“He’s been very concerned about not being able to see his children and he has made attempts to contact. There are no threats of violence.

“His partner is perfectly adept at dealing with him. He is very lightly convicted. There is a suspended sentence for a serious matter from 2019.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports to the same court on Wednesday, April 23, and granted Cuthbertson conditional bail.

He must live and sleep at his home address, abide by a tagged 8pm to 7am curfew, have no contact with either woman and not enter a specified part of Sunderland.