Sunderland man part of WhatsApp group sharing illegal pornography featuring animals

He has been dealt with in court

A man was a member of a WhatsApp group where users shared illegal adult pornography videos featuring animals because he thought they were "funny".

Jordan Holling and other participants had gathered a total of 14 clips featuring adults engaged in "extreme pornography".

Newcastle Crown Court heard Holling said he did not know the possession of such material was unlawful.

But Judge Amanda Rippon told him: "It has been unlawful since 2008 and rightly so.

"The abuse and exploitation of the people in the films is often horrific.

"Any woman you see having sex with a horse in those films or photographs is most likely being made to have sex with that horse."

Judge Rippon said the messages showed Holling had "thought it was funny" and laughed at the videos.

The judge told him: "The fact you found those disturbing images funny is concerning."

Holling, 31, of Polperro Close, Sunderland, admitted possessing extreme pornography.

The court heard the 14 images were shared on the group between October 2017 and September 2018 and Holling had sent in four of them.

He has been out of trouble since and been assessed as a low risk of re-offending.