Sunderland man over the drink drive limit after 'heavy weekend session'

Photo posed by model | NW

A Sunderland man caught drunk at the wheel after he swapped a medically beneficial late-night walk for a drive has been banned from the roads.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Rowntree, 61, got into his silver Honda motor after deciding a change from his usual stroll to help with a health issue would prove a pick-me-up.

But Rowntree, of Goalmouth Close, Roker, had consumed alcohol the day before – and that followed a heavy weekend session, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor John Garside said patrolling police spotted him in Bywell Avenue, High Southwick, at 1am on Tuesday, October 14.

A breath test showed Rowntree was over twice the legal alcohol limit, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Mr Garside added: “Police were on mobile patrol when they saw this defendant driving outside a petrol station.

“They followed him and his car was stopped in Bywell Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two breath tests were taken at the station, and they gave identical readings. He was last before a court in 1999.”

Rowntree pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

He gave an evidential reading in breath for alcohol of 79mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Duncan Emmerson, defending, told the hearing: “It’s a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s quite a sad situation. He has health issues and has had to give up work because of the physical effects.

“It’s particularly prevalent at night, so he gets up and goes for a walk. This time, he took his vehicle. He thought that he was ok.

“He had had one drink. He thinks it could be because of topping up from the weekend when he had quite a bit to drink.

“There are no aggravating factors that I can see from the prosecution outline. It’s a disqualification of between 17 and 22 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The defendant is appearing before the court for the first time for an offence of this kind. He is actively looking for work.”

Magistrates banned Rowntree from driving for 20 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

They offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation programme, completion of which reduces ban by around a quarter.