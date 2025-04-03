Sunderland man out after life sentence jailed after admitting strangulation of woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man out on release from a life sentence "flipped" and strangled a woman while threatening to kill her.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman was left with blackening to her eye.

Now the 51-year-old is back behind bars for a terrifying attack on a woman, who he knew.

Newcastle Crown Court heard on April 6 last year (2024) the victim was at his home when Wardropper turned violent.

Ryan Donoghue, prosecuting, said: "She said at this point he flipped, came up to her face, pushed her on the sofa and sat with his legs either side of her before placing both hands around her neck."

She felt his hands tighten. She felt she was going to pass out and may die.

He said 'I'm going to kill you' as he did this. It lasted for a few minutes.

"She was struggling with him, trying to get him to release his grip. He began to punch her to the face a number of times with his fist."

The court heard he then stood up and said "What have I done".

The woman fled and got on a bus but he followed her and sat next to her and got off when she did.

She told him to leave her alone but he continued to follow her and punched her again before she was able to get away.

The court heard the woman was left with blackening to her eye, bruising to her face, abrasions and reddening to her neck and a bruise on her back.

She said afterwards that she was left "terrified" but later made a retraction statement saying she cares about him and doesn't have any bad feelings about him, doesn't believe he will hurt her again and doesn't want him sent to prison.

The court heard he has 20 previous convictions and was jailed for life with a minimum term of eight years in 1999 for wounding with intent and child destruction.

He was also convicted of battery and obstructing police in 2019.

Wardropper, of Station Avenue South, Fencehouses, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation and was jailed for 18 months by Judge Stephen Earl.

Jamie Adams, defending, said the victim and others close to Wardropper remain supportive of him.