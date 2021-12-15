Sunderland man on trial accused of attacking pub bouncer in London’s West End with glass

Joseph Judsun, 27, of Blanchland Drive, Fulwell was seen climbing over a half-door and ascending a private staircase at The Montague Pyke pub in Charing Cross Road at 11.15pm on November 10, 2018.

Prosecutor Mr Wayne Cranston-Morris told the Southwark Crown Court jury that bouncer Muhammed Haroon challenged Judsun and brought him back down the stairs, where he was attacked.

“He saw the defendant in possession of a fire extinguisher and a glass in his left hand and told him he was being escorted downstairs and would be ejected,” said Mr Cranston-Morris.

Joseph Judson pictured outside court.

“As they reached the bottom of the stairs the defendant swung a blow with his left hand, while holding the glass, to the right side of Mr Haroon’s face.

“There was no cause or provocation for the attack.”

The victim was treated in hospital and received sutures to four wounds and discovered six months later a fragment of glass was still embedded in his face, causing “oozing” to the injury.

Judsun has pleaded not guilty to one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm, with intent. He has already pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of simply wounding Mr Haroon.

“Other security staff joined and took the defendant to the ground, where he resisted attempts to restrain him,” explained the prosecutor.

“When the police arrived he was very abusive and verbally aggressive and one officer asked him to put his foot down, which was raised.”

The jury was told an apparent threat by Judson towards police was recorded on their body cam.

“He was recorded saying: ‘If I was going to do it you wouldn’t have known about it. I would have been too quick.’

“He was taken outside by the police officers and was heard to say: ‘I’m going to kick off.’

“He denied hurting anyone and was put in a police van, where he continued shouting and swearing at the officers and kicked the van,” added Mr Cranston-Morris.

“At the station his behaviour continued and he threatened to ‘blow up’ the police.

“Mr Haroon was bleeding heavily and was taken to hospital for treatment to four wounds to the right side of his face, near his eye.

“When later questioned by the police the defendant said he was sorry and his behaviour was out of character.

“The Crown’s case is this defendant deliberately struck Mr Haroon with force and the glass was used as a weapon.

“The blow was aimed at the face of Mr Haroon and was quick and forceful, catching him unaware and defenceless.

“The defendant is a man that was violent and aggressive and spoiling for trouble that evening from the moment he was told to leave the private area and that he would be ejected from the public house.”