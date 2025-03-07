Sunderland man on suspended sentence jailed for possession of drugs
Gavin Ball was given a suspended sentence in March last year (2024) for violence and theft.
Newcastle Crown Court heard just two months later he was caught carrying cocaine and cannabis in Sunderland.
Ball, 37, of Borough Road, Sunderland, who has convictions for 107 offences, admitted possessing class A and B drugs in May last year (2024).
Mr Recorder Tom Moran today sentenced him to a total of seven months behind bars.
Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Ball had been homeless and lost contact with the probation service but had still sought help voluntarily.