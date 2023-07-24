A man made death threats to his ex after he found out she had started a new relationship.

Mark Ferguson issued the sinister warnings when he was told the victim was seeing someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard he warned her during a phone call: "I'm going to come to your house and drag him out and slice him in the face so every time he looks in the mirror he thinks of me.

"I'm going to kill him, I'm going to kill you. Watch what happens, I'm going to burn him out."

Ferguson, 33, of Bede Street, Roker, Sunderland, who has previous convictions, admitted sending malicious communication.

Rachel Hedworth, defending, said Ferguson's behaviour was "completely irrational" and added: "He has complete remorse.

"He does have a good side to him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Hedworth said Ferguson thought there was an arrangement in place where they would be introduced to new partners, whereas he had not been and had found out about the new man from someone else.

Miss Recorder Felicity Davies said Ferguson's behaviour was "absolutely outrageous" him to nine weeks suspended for 18 months with rehabilitation and programme requirements plus 180 hours unpaid work.