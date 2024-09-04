Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brute who ‘lost control’ and beat and bit his partner during a shocking attack after she refused to give him her phone has avoided jail.

Jake Pattison and his then girlfriend were in a taxi on the way back from an engagement party in June last year when he started to grab her hair after she refused to hand over her device.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the violence continued when they left the cab and he punched her in the head ‘multiple times’, while still trying to grab the mobile.

Prosecutor Kelly Clarke told the court: “The defendant pulled her by the arm and then by the hair before pushing her to the floor. The defendant proceeded to pull her up from the floor by her hair before pushing her to the floor.

“The defendant then pulled her up again, forcing her to walk and hitting her in the back and the back of the head, causing her to fall and bit her cheek and neck, causing them to bleed.

“She curled up on the floor and the defendant began to shake her and slap her multiple times on the face, telling her to get up. She was unable to get up.

“The defendant repeatedly kicked her in the head and she screamed for help.”

The court heard the violence came to an end after a neighbour came out.

The victim was left with bruising and swelling.

She said in an impact statement, which was read in court, she was left traumatised and fears being alone in her home in case Pattison turns up.

Pattison, 30, of Skipsea View, Ryhope, Sunderland, admitted assault.

Mr Recorder Paul Reid said Pattison's offending was ‘disgusting’ and told him: “This was an utterly disgraceful incident for which I hope you are utterly ashamed of will remain ashamed.

“You lost control."

Jason Smith, defending, said Pattison took full responsibility for his behaviour and accepted the ‘toxic’ relationship should have ended earlier than it did. Mr Smith said Pattison had a good work record, was in employment and could be rehabilitated.

The recorder sentenced Pattison to 12 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 200 hours unpaid work, £750 compensation order, £150 costs and a restraining order.