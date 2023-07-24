Sunderland man left his aunt bleeding after two terrifying attacks

A brute who left his own aunt bleeding after two terrifying attacks has been put behind bars.

Adam Young assaulted the victim, who he lived with in Sunderland, twice in less than a week in May.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was arrested after the first attack but was not given any bail conditions to keep him away from his aunt, which a judge said was "unfortunate".

Both attacks happened at her home.

The court heard the first assault was on May 3, Young he had just returned home from a football match and his aunt, who thought he looked upset, asked if he was alright.

Prosecutor Marc Atkins told the court: "He grabbed her and pulled her onto the floor from the chair she was sitting on.

"While she was on the floor the defendant punched her repeatedly for what she described to be around five minutes.

"She stated the defendant didn't say anything to her during the assault and then left the address."

The court heard after the first bout of violence the victim had bleeding from her ear, swelling to her eye and sore ribs.

Young was arrested but was back at the house when he attacked again on May 7.

Mr Atkins told the court Young had asked his aunt for money for cigarettes and a taxi and she gave him £50 but requested he bring her some shopping back.

The court heard he returned after two hours, with none of the shopping she asked for, and was "heavily intoxicated".

He then asked her for another £100 for a taxi and a hotel.

Mr Atkins added: "She described the defendant as shouting at her, being aggressive. She states that at that point she knew the defendant was going to assault her.

"She agreed to give him the money. The defendant then grabbed her by the throat while she as sitting in the chair.

"She described him kicking her to the face, causing her nose to bleed.

"The assault lasted around two minutes and ended when the defendant left the address."

When asked by police if he had assaulted his aunt, Young told officers "I don't have a clue" and said he was a registered alcoholic who had "been on the drink".

Young, 22, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of assault.

Miss Recorder Felicity Davies said it was "unfortunate" Young had no bail conditions to keep him away from his victim after the first attack and added that the offending had "unpleasant features".

Young was sentenced to 22 weeks for the assaults, followed by eight months of a previous suspended sentence for arson.

Recorder Davies issued a five year restraining order to protect the aunt.

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said Young, is vulnerable, has mental health problems and learning difficulties, "knows it's really unpleasant" and has worked well in custody.

Miss Slaughter added: "He hopes he can seek the help that he needs."

