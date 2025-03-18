Sunderland man jailed for vehicle damage and fraudulent use of bank card

A Sunderland man who went on a wrecking spree in breaking into cars and committed bank card fraud has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Richardson, 35, is starting a total of eight weeks behind bars for vehicle interference offences and the illegal use of the card.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | Sunderland Echo

But Richardson, of Hastings Street, Hendon, may be locked up for longer, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A licence which granted him early freedom from a prison sentence has been revoked due to his latest offending, sending him back to jail on its own, possibly until June.

Richardson attempted to break into a VW Golf in Ashwood Terrace, near Ashbrooke, at 4am on Thursday, March 10.

On the same night, he broke into, attempted to break into, or caused damage to eight other motors – offences he asked to be taken into account by the court.

Four weeks earlier, on Monday, February 17, he tried to buy £57 of goods from a Sunderland shop by twice fraudulently using a stolen debit card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The card had been taken when a car was broken into and a wallet pinched, but Richardson was not responsible for that offence, it was said.

However, he found himself in possession of the card and tried to use it, intending to cause a loss to its owner.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “The complainant describes that their vehicle was broken into, and a wallet and other items taken.

“The defendant is not charged with that, but he tried to make two transactions from a Halifax debit card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both were in the same shop and for £42 and £15. It appears that the transactions were declined.

“CCTV was checked, and this defendant was identified from the footage.”

Of Richardson’s vehicle interference crime in March, Ms Burgess added: “CCTV from outside a property shows him smashing a windscreen.

“It doesn’t appear that anything was taken. The owner was made aware by a neighbour that their car had been broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They thought that a pair of spectacles had been taken but that was not the case.

“At the same time as this offence, others were committed in very close proximity.

“He’s been along the street and has gone to cars. Eight offences are to be taken into account. They include motor interference and criminal damage.

“Some money was taken – there was £1, £5 in coins, and £8 and £2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson pleaded guilty to charges of attempted theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a bank card.

He had originally pleaded not guilty to the fraud matter but changed his plea at his latest court hearing.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates: “He is being recalled on licence to June this year.

“That is clearly to run over any sentence you give him today. He understands that it’s going to be a custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of those cases where I ask you to keep the sentence to a minimum.”

Magistrates jailed Richardson for eight weeks for vehicle interference and to four concurrent weeks for fraud.

He must pay a total of £150 compensation, and was fined £150 for offences taken into account.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.