Sunderland man jailed for sexually assaulting child

By Karon Kelly
Published 12th Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Map
A man who sexually assaulted a child while in a "drug induced haze" has been put behind bars.

Jonathon Gaunt claimed to have no recollection of what he had done when questioned by the police.

The 37-year-old, of Sunderland, admitted three sexual assault charges and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

At Newcastle Crown Court on July 11 Mr Recorder Tom Moran jailed him for four years.

Prosecutor David Povall told the court: "He said he had been in a drug induced haze and had no recollection of what he might have done."

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said Gaunt has since sought therapy but there are concerns over his mental health status.

Miss Mustard told the court: "He knows he is to be faced with an immediate custodial sentence."

He is remorseful, can't provide an explanation."

