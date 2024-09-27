Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A masked man who was the first person to be convicted of riot after the widespread disorder across UK cities in the summer has been jailed for more than four years.

Kieran Usher, 32, was the first adult in Britain to be charged with the offence, in relation to his activities during the violent protest in Sunderland on August 2, where he draped himself in a Union Jack flag before throwing missiles at officers while close to the police line.

When he entered his guilty plea at Newcastle Crown Court earlier this month, he became the first person in the UK to be convicted of it.

Dozens of offenders have already been jailed for charges including violent disorder, burglary and arson.

Those convicted of the more serious offence of riot face up to ten years behind bars whereas violent disorder carries a maximum of five years.

Usher, of Bramwell Road, Sunderland, was today locked up for four years and four months.

Judge Tim Gittins said Usher was in a "handful" of people who were closest to the police line, encouraged the violence and was "leading, to an extent".

Judge Gittins told Usher his wearing the union flag during the riot brought "shame to it".

The judge added: "You participated in an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder.

"The mayhem was widespread and it moved from area to area, making it difficult to quell. It involved serious acts of violence."

Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court Usher was "masked up" and draped in a Union Jack flag during the trouble and was beckoning others and filming them, as if to "escalate" what was going on.

Mr Bunch said Usher's behaviour was caught on camera, footage of which was played in court, approaching a police line and added: "He was masked with a phone in his hand, beckoning others.

"The defendant continued to have a phone in his hand, apparently filming, along with a can of lager.

"In footage he is seen to be recording events, as officers continue to be the target of missile throwing.

"The defendant is seen to pick up an object and throw it forcefully towards the police line. Others do the same as the defendant makes his way around the crowd."

Mr Bunch said Usher threw objects at officers when he was "no more than a meter" away from the police line.

After the conviction, Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: "It is clear from the evidence in this case that Usher played an active role in the mob violence that unfolded on the streets of Sunderland.

"He was filmed working with a group of at least twenty other people to rain missiles onto attending police officers.

“The co-ordinated and unlawful violence carried out by the group in this incident, the severity of which forced police to temporarily retreat from the assault, made a charge of riot wholly appropriate in this case.

“The events of that evening also created immeasurable fear for Sunderland residents, with significant damage caused to local businesses.

"We would like to praise the response of Northumbria Police, who effectively tackled the immediate situation, while also securing key evidence to help us build robust cases against the perpetrators of this violence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work alongside our criminal justice partners to ensure that anyone threatening the communities we serve are swiftly brought to justice for their actions."

During the disorder spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon, police officers, dogs and horses were met with serious violence and pelted with missiles.

Four officers required hospital treatment and some are still not fit to return to frontline duties.

A police hub was set on fire, police vehicles were targeted and damaged, business premises were smashed and raided and shops were looted.

Prison sentences have already been handed out to protesters who admitted violent disorder.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in a impact statement at previous hearings it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Usher had learning difficulties and was badly bullied at school.

Miss Allinson-Howells said Usher had left the city by the time night fell and protesters started looting and starting fires.

