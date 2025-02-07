Sunderland man jailed for carrying 'family memento' during street attack

A man who repeatedly punched a rival in the street while carrying a knife has been put behind bars.

Dylan Walt argued with the victim before he lashed out with his fists "four to five times" during a violent scuffle last October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Walt's brother lived near the man and there had been some issues between them.

Prosecutor Ian Cook said: "The defendant approached the victim to speak to him about the ongoing issues involving his brother.

"An argument occurred."

Mr Cook said the confrontation turned violent and Walt repeatedly punched the victim to the head area then continued raising his fists even after he was pushed away.

Walt was carrying a small knife when he was arrested but prosecutors accept it was a family memento which had not been brandished during the trouble.

Sue Hirst, defending, said there had been an ongoing dispute between the Walt family and the complainant.

Miss Hirst said Walt believed the victim had previously been aggressive to his brother, who is vulnerable.

Walt, 28 of no fixed address, formerly from Sunderland, admitted having a bladed article, battery and threatening behaviour.

He has previous convictions for violence.

Judge Julie Clemitson jailed Walt, who has been in custody since the offences, for a total of 36 weeks.