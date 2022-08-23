Sunderland man jailed for attack on girlfriend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Owellen, 37, of St Luke’s Road, Pallion, punched her twice in the face when his anger turned into violence.

He is now starting 16 weeks behind bars after pleading guilty to an assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur revealed police were called to the woman’s home twice between Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.

Stephen Owellen.

She said: “There was an anonymous call made by a neighbour who could hear screaming coming from the property.

“The police attended, and she answered the door. There were no signs of injury.

“But just after midnight, she made a 999 call in which the defendant could be heard in the background swearing and shouting.

“He was calling her a ‘dirty ****’ repeatedly. He pleaded guilty to punching her in the face twice, causing two black eyes.

“An argument had ensued between the parties due to inappropriate images she had sent to other males.

“The offence is aggravated by the fact it was in a domestic assault context.”

Owellen was also charged with two lesser assaults which were dropped when his victim retracted her statement.

The court heard he has 36 previous convictions from 69 offences, the last in September for causing criminal damage.

He pleaded guilty to the assault at an earlier hearing and was remanded into custody and appeared for sentencing via video link from HMP Durham.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said Owellen had served the equivalent of an eight-week sentence while on remand.

He added: “He’s fairly clear that it was from feeling jealousy following alcohol.

“It was from feeling his partner was sending pictures to other men, and in temper he has punched her twice.

“He significantly regrets his behaviour and accepts it was a serious matter that needs to be dealt with.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Owellen: “You admitted a serious assault on your domestic partner in her own home, with two punches to the face resulting in two black eyes.

“You’ve numerous previous convictions for domestic violence. The only appropriate sentence is immediate custody.”