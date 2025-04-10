Sunderland man jailed after stalking his ex while on bail after strangling her
Regan King put his hands around the victim's throat, squeezed and told her "I hate you, I'm going to kill you" during a terrifying confrontation in August last year (2024).
Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had refused to let King into her house when he turned up intoxicated late at night but he had pushed past her then carried out the attack.
During the violence, King's mother was on the phone to the victim and heard some of what her son had done.
Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court King apologised to both the woman and his own mum after the violence. But the court heard two days later he was back at the victim's house trying to force his way in.
He was arrested and given bail by the police but then sent threatening texts and emails, threw stones at her windows, screamed at and insulted her.
King, 21, of Knaresborough Square, Sunderland, admitted intentional strangulation and stalking.
The woman said King's behaviour had been "unpredictable" after he started using crack cocaine and added: "I was in fear of what he was capable of."
Andrew Espley, defending, said King accepted he had been using the drug but has been clean while in prison on remand, hopes to address his issues and has support from his family.
Judge Gavin Doig jailed King for 32 months and issued a ten year restraining order to protect the victim.
The judge told told him: "Clearly your behaviour will have had and did have a very significant and harmful affect on her."