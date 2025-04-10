Sunderland man jailed after stalking his ex while on bail after strangling her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who stalked his ex while out on bail after strangling her at her home has been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regan King put his hands around the victim's throat, squeezed and told her "I hate you, I'm going to kill you" during a terrifying confrontation in August last year (2024).

Regan King. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman had refused to let King into her house when he turned up intoxicated late at night but he had pushed past her then carried out the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the violence, King's mother was on the phone to the victim and heard some of what her son had done.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court King apologised to both the woman and his own mum after the violence. But the court heard two days later he was back at the victim's house trying to force his way in.

He was arrested and given bail by the police but then sent threatening texts and emails, threw stones at her windows, screamed at and insulted her.

King, 21, of Knaresborough Square, Sunderland, admitted intentional strangulation and stalking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said King's behaviour had been "unpredictable" after he started using crack cocaine and added: "I was in fear of what he was capable of."

Andrew Espley, defending, said King accepted he had been using the drug but has been clean while in prison on remand, hopes to address his issues and has support from his family.

Judge Gavin Doig jailed King for 32 months and issued a ten year restraining order to protect the victim.

The judge told told him: "Clearly your behaviour will have had and did have a very significant and harmful affect on her."