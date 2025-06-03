Sunderland man jailed after stabbing neighbour in wheelie bin row

By Karon Kelly
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:17 BST

A man who stabbed a neighbour in the neck after he intervened during a wheelie bin row with another local resident has been jailed.

The victim had stepped in when he saw Michael Sharp aggressively accusing a woman of fly tipping and moving his wheelie bin and pushed him away from her during the late night confrontation in March 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard all three, who lived close to each other, went back into their homes but about an hour later the victim heard a noise from outside and saw Sharp attacking his shutter door with a mallet.

The court heard the victim tried to take the weapon away from Sharp and was then stabbed by him.

Judge Robert Adams told Sharp: "He became aware of you swinging a hand towards his face. On contact he felt immediate pain in his neck, as if something was pressing in the back of his esophagus.

"You had stabbed him in the neck with a knife."

The court heard the victim was bleeding "very badly" and feared he was going to die but managed to get help.

He was taken to hospital for surgery and said in an impact statement: "This has affected me terribly, the whole incident took me by surprise.

"The victim said his voice has now changed, he regularly loses his voice and has been left "paranoid".

Sharp, 51 of Garden Place, Penshaw, Sunderland, denied wounding with intent but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

Judge Adams sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars.

The judge told Sharp: "He considers himself fortunate to be alive."

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said Sharp has an alcohol problem which causes him to have blackouts and has suffered tragedy.

The court heard Sharp, who was convicted of assault on the woman involved in the original argument, has never been to prison before.

