Sunderland man jailed after shining laser beam at police helicopter crew

A Sunderland man who endangered the lives of a police helicopter crew by shining a laser beam at them as they flew overhead has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Jackson, 20, was told his actions at 10.20pm on Tuesday, July 30 last year (2024), could have caused the chopper to crash with “absolutely catastrophic” consequences.

The Northumbria Police helicopter. | Northumbria Police

Jackson fired three times – including one 10-second burst – with a £10 laser he had bought online to use to play with his cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the crew pinpointed his location to the back garden of his mum’s home in Crozier Street, Monkwearmouth, and ground units were dispatched.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Jackson – who claimed he did not know his target was a helicopter - for six months.

She told him: “What you did was dangerous and could have been catastrophic. The starting point for this is an immediate prison sentence.”

The judge added: “This was highly dangerous. The consequences could have been absolutely catastrophic and could have resulted in a helicopter crashing over residential areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You knew it was a piloted aircraft. You pointed the laser at it three times, one for 10 seconds.”

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told the hearing: “Mr Jackson was in his garden when he shone a green beam directly towards a police vehicle, which was a deliberate act to distract the crew on board.

“A PC was airborne in the helicopter and he and the crew were subjected to persistent green laser strikes.

“These were deliberate and threatened the safety of the crew. A colleague on the helicopter also saw persistent green laser strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was wearing protective eyewear and confirmed the location was Crozier Street. As a result, officers attended the address.

“The defendant was interviewed on August 28 at Southwick police station, and was shown footage. He fully admitted the offence."

Jackson, who had no previous convictions but has since stolen from a shop, pleaded guilty to a charge of shining or directing a laser beam towards an air traffic facility.

The Probation Service said Jackson confirmed in interview that the laser had been bought to be used for his cat and he had gone outside to test it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he claimed he did not know his actions could endanger life and continued to have little understanding of what he did.

Angus Westgarth, defending, accepted the offence had crossed the custody threshold but urged the judge not to jail Jackson.

He said: “He was 19 at the time of the offence and had just acquired the laser. He was messing about with it and didn’t think it was reaching the helicopter.

“I’ve seen the video footage. I think there was one persistently for about 10 seconds and two short bursts towards the helicopter.

“It could have had catastrophic consequences. In my short time with him, he appears to be extremely immature.

“He hasn’t gone on to repeat the offences. He had no previous convictions, and he was 19.”