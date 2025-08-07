Sunderland man jailed after sexually abusing child

A brave youngster hopes she has helped others by reporting the paedophile who targeted her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was initially scared to reveal what John Briggs did to her when she was younger but now feels a "weight has been lifted" after she was believed.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

Briggs, 60, of Houghton, Sunderland, denied sexual assault charges on a child but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At his sentence hearing today (August 7) a statement prepared by the teenager was read in court.

She said she initially did not think she could tell anyone about what Briggs did, then felt fear when she did and added: "I was scared I had to talk about it all to the police."

She said she developed night terrors and struggled to trust any man she came into contact with, believing they were all a "danger".

The teen was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and added: "Everything that happened made me feel different about myself. I didn't like how I felt, how I looked and the things I had to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel what has happened has changed who I was and I can never get the time back as he has taken it away from me."

The youngster said things started to change once her attacker was convicted and now feels a "weight has been lifted".

She added: "The police, courts and jury believed me. I really hope I have helped to stop people being victims of abuse by speaking out."

The court heard Briggs, a former cabinet maker and machine technician, has no other convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Caroline Scott jailed Briggs for four years. He was ordered to abide by a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The judge said the offending had a significant affect on the victim and added: "No sentence of any length that I impose today can change that for her."

David Callan, defending, told the court Briggs left his last job due to the "stress of the investigation".

Mr Callan said Briggs has been living in a chain hotel after his conviction.