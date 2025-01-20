Sunderland man jailed after repeated thefts from Wetherby Services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug user without remorse who saw rich pickings in repeated thefts from a motorway services has been jailed.

Steven Churchill, 41, is starting 16 weeks behind bars for his role with a co-accused offender in the targeting of an M&S shop and a BP petrol station at Wetherby Services in North Yorkshire.

Churchill, of Church Street North, Monkwearmouth, looked taken aback when District Judge Zoe Passfield slammed him for his lax attitude towards crime – and caged him.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she told him: “There are a number of aggravating features.

“These were all clearly pre-planned, not just by you but by others. Clearly this was targeted. You drove a significant distance to get to the services.

“You’ve shown absolutely no remorse in your pre-sentence report, in fact telling Probation you committed these offences because it was ‘easy money’.”

Churchill and a woman already jailed for her part in three of his six crimes, made repeated 150 mile round trips to the MOTO services at junction 46 of the A1(M).

On Sunday, July 28, he stole £55 of items from BP, and on Wednesday, August 7, he returned to take £175 of goods from the service’s M&S food outlet.

That same day he also took £355 of stock from the same BP shop and 24 hours later, he was back for £165 of goods, with £152 of items taken on Wednesday, August 14.

And on Saturday, August 17, he targeted BP for a fifth time, with £263 of stock stolen.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It was at Wetherby services and a loss of around £1,500.

“It came to the attention of the police on August 19 that a number of thefts had taken place.

“There were two vehicles, and one was a white Seat which checks showed was registered to Mr Churchill.

“On August 22 one of the vehicles in question had an ANPR computer hit on the A1, heading towards Wetherby.

“Police waited in the area and Wetherby services is described as being surrounded. The vehicle in question was not the one registered to this defendant.

“The defendant and the other person tried to get out because they spotted the police as being present. The vehicle was stopped, and the defendant was apprehended.”

Churchill, who has not been in trouble with the courts since 2014, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop.

His co-accused pleaded guilty to three counts of the same charge – two against BP and the M&S theft - at an earlier hearing and was jailed for eight weeks.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “It’s quite telling in this instance that the defendant has no previous convictions for dishonesty, and it’s ten years since he was last in court.

“That begs the question of why he got involved in this. He started dabbling in drugs and these offences came about to finance that.

“He’s taken steps to tackle this. He accepts that what he did was wrong and has done so since his arrest. He’s looking towards the future and not the past.”

Churchill was ordered to pay compensation of half the total stolen.