He was spotted driving “erratically” in Sunderland.

A man has been jailed for three years for possession and intent to supply drugs after he drew the attention of the police through his bad driving.

Connor Anderson was spotted travelling "erratically" in his Vauxhall Astra in Sunderland in September 2020. Newcastle Crown Court heard when police in an unmarked vehicle pulled him over he was carrying two packages of cocaine worth between £600-£800, two mobile phones and £170 cash.

Connor Anderson. | Northumbria Police.

As a result of what was found, a search was carried out at his home, where 16 cannabis plants, with a potential yield of up to £11,500 were found growing in an upstairs bedroom.