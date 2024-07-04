Sunderland man jailed after police seize packages of cocaine and find cannabis plants growing at his home
A man has been jailed for three years for possession and intent to supply drugs after he drew the attention of the police through his bad driving.
Connor Anderson was spotted travelling "erratically" in his Vauxhall Astra in Sunderland in September 2020. Newcastle Crown Court heard when police in an unmarked vehicle pulled him over he was carrying two packages of cocaine worth between £600-£800, two mobile phones and £170 cash.
As a result of what was found, a search was carried out at his home, where 16 cannabis plants, with a potential yield of up to £11,500 were found growing in an upstairs bedroom.
Some steroids were also seized from a cupboard during the search. Anderson, 26, of Caldew Court, Houghton, Sunderland, admitted possessing cocaine with intent. Prosecutor Joe Hedworth said: "He accepts supplying cocaine to a circle of friends and associates over a short period of time. "This came about after his employment at Nissan terminated and he started taking cocaine socially. It quickly became a habit then addiction and he got into debt. "He supplied only to known associates." Anderson also admitted producing cannabis and possessing the steroids. Jamie Adams, defending, said Anderson has now moved on, has a good job, references and support. Mr Recorder Dapinder Singh KC sentenced Anderson to three years behind bars.