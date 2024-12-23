Sunderland man jailed after kicking police officer and trying to headbutt another

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who kicked a police officer in the face when the officer tried to help him has been jailed.

Michael Carney was lying in an awkward position in the back of a police van, after being arrested for an attack on his ex, when the constable tried to assist him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Carney lashed out with his foot and hit the officer's face.

He suffered abrasions to his eyeball, had blurred vision and feared his sight could be permanently affected.

The officer said in an impact statement: "I was trying to help him and he kicked me in the face."

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said the eye injury has now healed but added: "He was caused a great deal of distress waiting for the outcome of the assault and trying to explain to his young children why he had visible injuries.

"His young children were extremely upset. Their upset still affects him to this day."

Mr Wardlaw told the court it was on May 10 when Carney, who was out of prison on licence, met his ex at Felgate metro station, pestered her for money and punched her in the face.

Mr Wardlaw said: "Such was the force of the blow she fell to the ground."

During the confrontation Carney was shouting, threw a can of alcohol at the woman and threatened her with a glass bottle.

It was when police went to arrest him the following day that Carney gave them a false identity then tried to headbutt an officer, who managed to dodge the blow.

Carney was then put into a cage in the back of the police van, where he was lashing out and shouting about police brutality.

Mr Wardlaw said: "He ended up on his back with his head facing the front of the van and his legs curled up.

"Due to the awkward position another PC informed him he would assist him. As he did, the defendant kicked him in the face, striking him in the eye."

At the sentence hearing today, Carney's ex read a victim impact statement and told the court she has been left traumatised by what he did to her.

Carney, 25, of Weardale Crescent, Penshaw, Sunderland, admitted assault on his ex, common assault on the officer he tried to headbutt and assault on the PC he kicked in the face.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC sentenced Carney to 13 months behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect his ex partner.

The judge said the attack on Carney's ex has impacted the ways she lives her life and added: "Police officers have a difficult job and it's made worse if they have to deal with people like you."

The court heard Carney, who has a criminal record, was out of prison on licence at the time of the offences and has now been recalled to prison until 2026.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said: "He accepts his behaviour in relation to all parties was awful.

"Alcohol has a huge impact on his offending behaviour."