Sunderland man jailed after kicking out a police officer during city riot

A man who attempted to kick a police officer during the Sunderland riots has been jailed.

Michael Parker stormed over to Northumbria Police as violence flared in the city centre in August last year and lashed out with his foot.

Michael Parker. | NP

The 54-year-old was also caught on CCTV "gesturing with his arms" towards officers.

Omar Ahmad, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court Parker was an "active and persistent participant" in the disorder.

He said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Police vehicles were often targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of many officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media.

"Shops were looted. Windows were smashed."

An impact statement from Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, which was read to the court, said officers were "ferociously attacked" and suffered "serious but thankfully not life threatening" injuries.

The cost of the riots exceeded £1.5 million.

Jennifer Cox, defending, told the court Parker was "deeply appalled and ashamed" of his actions and "struggled to comprehend" why he became involved in the disorder.

Cox insisted that he was "not a violent man" and that he respected the work of police officers.

Parker, of Norfolk Street, Sunderland, who has one previous conviction, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

He was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment.

Mr Recorder Toby Hedworth referred to Parker as "a ring leader" in the disorder.

He told him: "You are 54 years of age now. You are a man of, essentially, good character.

"Unfortunately, what was initially a planned protest turned into widespread civil disorder."