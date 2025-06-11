A man who kept his ex-partner "hostage" for nine hours after he turned up at her home to demand she returned his laundry has been jailed.

Robyn Cossey bumped into his former partner in the street in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, last October (2024), and asked if she would do some washing for him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman reluctantly agreed but told him she would drop it off to avoid him attending her house after having a history of violence in their relationship.

But unfortunately for the victim, Cossey did later arrive and forced his way in to the block of flats where he turned on her and produced a knife.

Prosecuting the case, Mairi Clancy said: "She is the defendant's former partner. At that point they were not in a relationship but they had been together on an on-off basis.

"She described the defendant as violent towards her during the relationship.

"On the 28th of October last year she was out in Sunderland doing some shopping. She bumped into the defendant and the defendant asked her if she would wash some of his clothes as he didn't have a washing machine.”

Ms Clancy said the woman thought it would be easier to do as he asked and agreed to his request, but made it clear not to attend her home.

But the court heard Cossey did turn up and began banging on the window before making his way inside the property.

Ms Clancy added: "The defendant pulled a knife from his waistband. The knife was about eight inches long, similar to a bread knife.

"The defendant threw her to the floor and said he would rape and kill members of her family including her mother and her niece."

The court was told that Cossey then effectively barricaded his victim into the address by blocking the door with boxes and took her phone away from her.

The whole incident lasted nine hours before the police were eventually contacted.

Cossey also found himself in trouble after he attempted to headbutt a police officer after they arrested him in connection to an unrelated incident in June last year.

The 47-year-old defendant, of Cannon Cockin Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to threatening with a bladed article in a public place, assault by beating, and assaulting an emergency worker.

In an impact statement, his ex-partner said: "I want to be able to get on with my life without fear Cossey will turn up and threaten me."

Mr Recorder Brian Whitehead sentenced him to two years and four months behind bars.

He told him: "I understand that you bumped into her in the street and asked her to wash your clothes. She was reluctant to do that but wanted to keep on the good side of you.

“Effectively you held her hostage for around nine hours, threatening her with a knife.

"You assaulted her. Fortunately, it didn't cause much injury but it must have been a terrifying experience for her. You stopped her leaving."

David Callan, defending, said Cossey has a "depressing" record for past convictions and employment history, but has become a trusted painter while in custody on remand.

Mr Callan told the court that Cossey decorated a whole prison wing recently and added: "It has given him the impetus to work hard when he gets out of prison which will be a novelty for him."

Cossey was also handed a five-year restraining order against his ex.