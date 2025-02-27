Sunderland man jailed after issuing torture threats to his ex

A man who issued torture threats to his ex was tracked on an iPhone app as he made his way to her home - where the police were waiting.

Kim Forth sent the frightened mum a series of abusive voice messages on January 26 and warned he would torture her, put her in a coma, smash her windows and "stamp over every single one of you".

Newcastle Crown Court heard as a result of the chilling threats the woman contacted the police and officers attended her home.

Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan said: "She was able to track the defendant's movements on an iPhone and the police were able to see where he was.

"Alarmingly, the police could see he was getting closer and closer to her home address.

"He arrived there and climbed up on her shed, which would have led to the rear bedroom window, which she informed the police he had smashed before.

"Officers went in the back garden and advised him to get down, which he did."

The court heard Forth, who worked in roofing, seemed to be under the influence of alcohol and even when he was taken into custody he continued to threaten that the victim would "get a good hiding" once he was released.

The victim said in an impact statement: "He makes me feel scared."

Forth, 39, of Moorsley Road, Houghton, Sunderland, admitted sending communication threatening death or serious harm, threatening to destroy or damage property and harassment.

Mr Recorder Ian Mularkey jailed him for 16 months and issued a five year restraining order to protect the victim.

The recorder told him: "The police attended and while they were there you were tracked using the Find my iPhone app to her home address and the police observed you climbing onto the shed that would lead into her rear bedroom.

"You were told to come down from the shed and you did."

Recorder Mularkey said it was an "appalling episode of threatening and abusive behaviour" and Forth has a lack of empathy and insight into his offending.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Forth has unresolved bereavement issues which impacted on his mental health and were addressed through alcohol and substance misuse instead of through proper support.

Miss Allinson-Howells said Forth acted out of character that night.